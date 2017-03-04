Upanunder wrote: I know the conditions were pretty wet and boggy but I couldn't help but compare Thursday nights Cas game with the Saints game.

The difference was like night and day, the line speed Cas generated flicked Saints and Wakey in to a cocked hat, it can't all be the conditions and the quality of opposition.

Nice to see Scot Grix in the after match analysis, just when you think nobody knows wtf they're doing, he comes on TV and tells us.

I know they know what they're doing but sometimes you just need to hear them say it, its not the same as a pre match interview or midweek before the game chat about careers and team news, actual 1st hand game management is a part of the game we as fans are not privy to generally.

I concede Cas are playing very well, easily the form team. However they won't play like that all season. Even if they actually won SL they still wouldn't play that well more than a couple of times.Wakey fans have very short memories but there was a pony from march till may last season when we looked utter class - but a few injuries and a loss in form and it went.For me you can only judge any team at the end of the season - I can see us finding some super form at some point this season where we will beat the best - however when it arrives nad how long it lasts will define this squad.What i have seen this season so far is a desire to be good - I'd say we are quite a bit off yet but it's there.