Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:37 pm
coco the fullback wrote:
Although only listening on radio Leeds, there was one incident which could have been taken as a voluntary tackle. A saints player caught the ball just in front of the try line and immediately fell to the ground to avoid being pushed over the line. Did anyone see/remember it? And has a penalty ever been given in such circumstances?
The laws define:


"Voluntary tackle 4. A player in possession shall not deliberately and unnecessarily allow himself to be tackled by voluntarily falling to the ground when not held by an opponent. If a player drops on a loose ball he shall not remain on the ground waiting to be tackled if he has time to regain his feet and continue play."

At the time I commented it was a voluntary tackle.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:40 pm
cheshirecat57 wrote:
Not you Deeencee the willzay knob
I know lol he never supports the team and he can't wait to say negative things

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:54 pm
Upanunder wrote:
I know the conditions were pretty wet and boggy but I couldn't help but compare Thursday nights Cas game with the Saints game.
The difference was like night and day, the line speed Cas generated flicked Saints and Wakey in to a cocked hat, it can't all be the conditions and the quality of opposition.
Nice to see Scot Grix in the after match analysis, just when you think nobody knows wtf they're doing, he comes on TV and tells us.
I know they know what they're doing but sometimes you just need to hear them say it, its not the same as a pre match interview or midweek before the game chat about careers and team news, actual 1st hand game management is a part of the game we as fans are not privy to generally.


I concede Cas are playing very well, easily the form team. However they won't play like that all season. Even if they actually won SL they still wouldn't play that well more than a couple of times.

Wakey fans have very short memories but there was a pony from march till may last season when we looked utter class - but a few injuries and a loss in form and it went.

For me you can only judge any team at the end of the season - I can see us finding some super form at some point this season where we will beat the best - however when it arrives nad how long it lasts will define this squad.

What i have seen this season so far is a desire to be good - I'd say we are quite a bit off yet but it's there.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 2:01 pm
Poor Cunningham "I thought the ruling of a penalty try was that it has to be guaranteed that the player is going to score a try. That was my understanding. Can we guarantee he is going to score it?

It looked absolutely nailed on until he was taken off the ball, did he (Cunningham) want the ball on the ground and a hand 2 inches from it. :CRAZY:

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 2:12 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Poor Cunningham "I thought the ruling of a penalty try was that it has to be guaranteed that the player is going to score a try. That was my understanding. Can we guarantee he is going to score it?

It looked absolutely nailed on until he was taken off the ball, did he (Cunningham) want the ball on the ground and a hand 2 inches from it. :CRAZY:


For me Cunningham doesn't belong in front of a microphone. He should be in front of a caravan with his pit bull whilst wearing a donkey jacket.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, acko, anijay, bigalf, bonaire, cheshirecat57, cocker, coco the fullback, Deeencee, djcool, Dreadnaught, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, Joe Banjo, MC_Wildcat, PopTart, Sandal Cat, supersuperfc, The Dreadnought, try scorer, wakefield1990, wakeytrin, wrencat1873 and 276 guests

c}