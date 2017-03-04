WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints game

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Saints game

 
Post a reply

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:52 am
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1843
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Although only listening on radio Leeds, there was one incident which could have been taken as a voluntary tackle. A saints player caught the ball just in front of the try line and immediately fell to the ground to avoid being pushed over the line. Did anyone see/remember it? And has a penalty ever been given in such circumstances?
The laws define:


"Voluntary tackle 4. A player in possession shall not deliberately and unnecessarily allow himself to be tackled by voluntarily falling to the ground when not held by an opponent. If a player drops on a loose ball he shall not remain on the ground waiting to be tackled if he has time to regain his feet and continue play."

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:55 am
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4984
Location: Over there
coco the fullback wrote:
Although only listening on radio Leeds, there was one incident which could have been taken as a voluntary tackle. A saints player caught the ball just in front of the try line and immediately fell to the ground to avoid being pushed over the line. Did anyone see/remember it? And has a penalty ever been given in such circumstances?
The laws define:


"Voluntary tackle 4. A player in possession shall not deliberately and unnecessarily allow himself to be tackled by voluntarily falling to the ground when not held by an opponent. If a player drops on a loose ball he shall not remain on the ground waiting to be tackled if he has time to regain his feet and continue play."


Players need to learn to leave such a person alone. Then a penalty might follow.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:00 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6574
Location: Out of the loop
coco the fullback wrote:
Although only listening on radio Leeds, there was one incident which could have been taken as a voluntary tackle. A saints player caught the ball just in front of the try line and immediately fell to the ground to avoid being pushed over the line. Did anyone see/remember it? And has a penalty ever been given in such circumstances?

Stanley Gene down at Bellevue, I think it was against Shudds.

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:07 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1459
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
I was always positive that we could win this one...Saints aren't the team they were and we have improved ten-fold to where we were this time last season, especially in defence. Even when Saints went in front off the back of those ridiculous penalties, I still felt confident that we could grind out a win. Superb 80 minute effort from the boys :BOW:
I also thought we looked fitter than last year too...bearing in mind the mudbath of a pitch that we were playing on, we were still tackling hard at the end whereas last year we would have run out of steam after 60 minutes, so plaudits must go to the conditioning staff as well :CLAP:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:24 pm
PHe Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2860
coco the fullback wrote:
Although only listening on radio Leeds, there was one incident which could have been taken as a voluntary tackle. A saints player caught the ball just in front of the try line and immediately fell to the ground to avoid being pushed over the line. Did anyone see/remember it? And has a penalty ever been given in such circumstances?
The laws define:


"Voluntary tackle 4. A player in possession shall not deliberately and unnecessarily allow himself to be tackled by voluntarily falling to the ground when not held by an opponent. If a player drops on a loose ball he shall not remain on the ground waiting to be tackled if he has time to regain his feet and continue play."


I recall David Solomona standing over a player and he didn't touch him, David raised his arms in the air and waited until the ref gave a penalty.

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:51 pm
Deeencee User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2014 10:45 am
Posts: 321
What's funny about this thread is a certain Mr willzay had 2 negative comments when we went behind yet not 1 comment since the game finished.

Re: Saints game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:06 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6043
Well then here's one - we could've just as easilly lost last night, just like people who say we could've easily won against Hull and Hudds. happy now?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, acko, AKA kellyseye, cocker, coco the fullback, dboy, djcool, eastardsley, FIL, got there, JBURT82, JINJER, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Mable_Syrup, PHe, PopTart, Prince Buster, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, Trinity1315, TrinityIHC, wakefield1990, Yosemite Sam and 276 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,529,4251,82975,8124,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
42-10
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
20-16
CANBERRA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
18-32
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON
  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
LONDON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  














c}