Although only listening on radio Leeds, there was one incident which could have been taken as a voluntary tackle. A saints player caught the ball just in front of the try line and immediately fell to the ground to avoid being pushed over the line. Did anyone see/remember it? And has a penalty ever been given in such circumstances?

The laws define:





"Voluntary tackle 4. A player in possession shall not deliberately and unnecessarily allow himself to be tackled by voluntarily falling to the ground when not held by an opponent. If a player drops on a loose ball he shall not remain on the ground waiting to be tackled if he has time to regain his feet and continue play."