It's a feat in itself to win a game with that buffoon Child refereeing, I make it 2 wins in around 15 with him in charge. He couldn't wait to ping us for anything to give Saints a leg up in our 20 hence they were back in it with those gifts. Well done to everyone tonight, I'm as pleased as punch we're off the mark. I don't think confidence has ever been an issue, it was just game management in the last game. We can all look forward now to next week.