I've seen Cas play some wonderful off-the-cuff football in the past and I've seen Cas play some fabulous structured football in recent times too, and I think we do both better now than any team currently in Superleague

But what really blows me away about this Castleford team is how seemless our transition is from one to the other.

We make a break and get tackled short, next play Massey or Jesse run on to the ball from deep and get tackled short and you think that was a missed opportunity but no............behind that low percentage play we are just getting organised to transition into a structured attack.

Quick accurate ball from bummy half and it's on!

The defence see what's coming and fan out, they know Hardaker is going to link up to create overlap but he's coming from behind Gale so they can't see him anymore than Luke can and if they anticipate where Zac will be and turn their hips inwards then the ball goes to Webster and if the winger comes in to stop Webster it's quick hands to Minikin and if Leeds are corner flagging Minikin steps inside and if they grab a hold of Minikin he offloads to... lol... to McMeeken.

How DO YOU defend against that?



Reading other fans on forums, yes Leeds are Gash yes they have injurys yes Cas have played well the last 3 seasons and won nothing yes you need strengh in depth yes when it really matters against top teams in top form and it's all or nothing it's intensive defence and good game management and experiance at the highest level that wins, but I don't think any of that matters.



Cas or going against the meta and could really be on to something here , the quality football we play the way we transition I think a lot of teams coming up against Cas to grind a win are going to go into the second half playing catch up football.