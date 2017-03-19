loiner81 wrote: Wigan were well off it today apparently and still could've won.

I'll wait for the squads to be announced before making predictions but if we're unchanged or even better we have more players back then it should be a fairly comfortable win.

Wigan lost Liam Farrell before the game and O'Loughlin early doors today both with calf injuries so could be interesting how they go the next few weeks if they don't get them guys back with Hull on Friday and then us at Headingley and Cas the following week, could be some more dropped points coming up for them. I know they cope better than others with injuries but those two guys in particular could be a couple of injuries too many even for Wigan.