Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9592
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Sal Paradise wrote:
Like who said that Leeds would not win any of the next 4 fixtures and is now saying the last two games were easy?
Skip back to the many threads started after the Castleford defeat and you'll see, even the prediction competition for the other week had a lot more people tipping a Catalans win rather than Leeds.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:49 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15013
Location: On the road
ThePrinter wrote:
Skip back to the many threads started after the Castleford defeat and you'll see, even the prediction competition for the other week had a lot more people tipping a Catalans win rather than Leeds.
That's not the same as saying people were suggesting Leeds would lose the next 4 fixtures 2 of which were against 2 of the weakest sides in SL.
Leeds have only played 2 serious sides - they have had a very soft start to the season - and they have lost them both the next test will be Wigan - lets hope it is better than the game at the Jungle
Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:52 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15013
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
Read it again slowly Sal, it was a joke. Crikey
Everything is a joke when you get put on the spot
!!
Should we call you a liar?
Run along you must have school in the morning
Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:56 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9592
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Sal Paradise wrote:
That's not the same as saying people were suggesting Leeds would lose the next 4 fixtures 2 of which were against 2 of the weakest sides in SL.
Leeds have only played 2 serious sides - they have had a very soft start to the season - and they have lost them both the next test will be Wigan - lets hope it is better than the game at the Jungle
Like I said look back at all the post mortem threads after the Castleford game, already pointed out more people tipped us to lose the Catalans game.
Can call our games easy but we beat Salford who have beaten Castleford today and people can go on about Catalans away form but their previous away game before us they actually beat Hull away, one of the teams we have to test ourselves against apparently.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:16 pm
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4912
Location: Hill Valley
Anyway, Huddersfield away next. Considering they picked up a great point today at Wigan and always seem to be up for us at home in the regular rounds should be a bit more of a guide to where we are at the minute. I can't see there being more than a score in it either way.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:24 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15013
Location: On the road
ThePrinter wrote:
Like I said look back at all the post mortem threads after the Castleford game, already pointed out more people tipped us to lose the Catalans game.
Can call our games easy but we beat Salford who have beaten Castleford today and people can go on about Catalans away form but their previous away game before us they actually beat Hull away, one of the teams we have to test ourselves against apparently.
Losing to Catalans is not what you said and you know it so prove your point or stop digging
Leeds have played Leigh, Salford, Wakefield and Huddersfield next week all contenders for the bottom 4 I would say that is a pretty soft start to the season
How many of those did you predict would be in the bottom 4?
Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:24 pm
Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 603
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Next week is a toughie for sure,I would take a win of any sort as it will put a bit of day light between the sides
Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:44 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9592
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Sal Paradise wrote:
Losing to Catalans is not what you said and you know it so prove your point or stop digging
It's proves my point exactly, more people were writing us off for that game than back us to win. Like I said go back to those post Castleford threads and GH's 4 game 'deadline' and plenty didn't fancy our chances in those 4 games. People are still questioning are chances in the next two.
Sal Paradise wrote:
Leeds have played Leigh, Salford, Wakefield and Huddersfield next week all contenders for the bottom 4 I would say that is a pretty soft start to the season
How many of those did you predict would be in the bottom 4?
At the start of the season I'd say quite a few of them would be in the bottom 4, but things change just like facing Warrington hasn't been the same challenge for teams that you would've thought. We're the only team to have won at Leigh, Salford are doing ok and have beat Castleford and Warrington.
Wigan have played Leigh (at home) Salford, Widnes, Huddersfield (which they drew) and a massively out of form Warrington. Can we dismiss Wigan until they have tougher challenges? Haven't seen anybody do it.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:56 pm
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3173
Sal Paradise wrote:
Everything is a joke when you get put on the spot
!!
OK Sal, you got me. I was being deadly serious.
That's why I said "it sounds like something you'd say" and not "you said that"
It's also why I added the 2 laughing smileys at the end of the post. Just to reinforce how serious I was being...
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
