ThePrinter wrote: Skip back to the many threads started after the Castleford defeat and you'll see, even the prediction competition for the other week had a lot more people tipping a Catalans win rather than Leeds.

That's not the same as saying people were suggesting Leeds would lose the next 4 fixtures 2 of which were against 2 of the weakest sides in SL.Leeds have only played 2 serious sides - they have had a very soft start to the season - and they have lost them both the next test will be Wigan - lets hope it is better than the game at the Jungle