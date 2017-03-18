|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4911
Location: Hill Valley
|
ThePrinter wrote:
It's funny how after the Castleford game quite a few were saying they couldn't see us winning any of the next 4 games, but now those first two were easy predictable wins.
I personally expected more form Catalans after they had an undefeated start but should really have known better going off their usual sub standard away performances, you can't even argue that they were anything more than poor last week. As for Wakey, that game at home is as generally as easy as you want to make it. I did think the next three of Hudds, Warrington and Wigan were the real tests so we will see after them.Like i say, it's clear the players are playing for the coach off the last 2 games i don't think you can take a whole heap more from them though TBH as to where we are seriously at.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15007
Location: On the road
|
ThePrinter wrote:
It's funny how after the Castleford game quite a few were saying they couldn't see us winning any of the next 4 games, but now those first two were easy predictable wins.
Like who said that Leeds would not win any of the next 4 fixtures and is now saying the last two games were easy?
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:17 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 1:01 pm
Posts: 1427
|
Seth wrote:
Whatever your opinion (and i too thought it was time to go after the cas game), you cant deny that the players clearly wanted to play for the coach and eachother in the last couple of weeks.
I agree but it strikes me as odd at the same time.
Where has this level of performance been for the last 14 months? Did it really take GH threatening the sack for the players to stand up? If so, what does that say about the players?
Don't get me wrong i pleased we seem to have woken from our slumber but i cant help but feel it is just papering over the cracks.
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:03 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7766
Location: SWMC Coach
|
Thats because it is.
We need to seriously buck our ideas up with regard to transfers, academy progression and off field coaching as we have fallen behind on all of them.
Nothing that cant be fixed, but one that is going to need some quite painful decisions to be followed through.
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:55 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 704
|
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Thats because it is.
We need to seriously buck our ideas up with regard to transfers, academy progression and off field coaching as we have fallen behind on all of them.
Nothing that cant be fixed, but one that is going to need some quite painful decisions to be followed through.
100% spot on.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:14 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3166
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Like who said that Leeds would not win any of the next 4 fixtures and is now saying the last two games were easy?
That sounds like something you'd say TBH, probably why you've pounced on it
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:57 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15007
Location: On the road
|
loiner81 wrote:
That sounds like something you'd say TBH, probably why you've pounced on it
Go on clever dick prove it
Printer couldn't so you have no chance
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 30
|
Man....you really need to take some "me time", chill, get laid, whatever floats your boat, this obsession you have with whom said what could finish you.....
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:45 pm
|
Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 598
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
|
Here we go again..................
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: craigizzard, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fallon, Fieldheadrhino, Frosties., garforthrhino, Him, leedsnsouths, loiner81, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, rhino65, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, Seth, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino and 305 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}