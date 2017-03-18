WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Should McDermott go?

Should Mac go?

Yes- now
55
67%
Yes- end of the season unless we get top 4
8
10%
No- he has earned time
13
16%
No- unless we are in the bottom 4 again
6
7%
Depends
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 82

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:26 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4911
Location: Hill Valley
ThePrinter wrote:
It's funny how after the Castleford game quite a few were saying they couldn't see us winning any of the next 4 games, but now those first two were easy predictable wins.


I personally expected more form Catalans after they had an undefeated start but should really have known better going off their usual sub standard away performances, you can't even argue that they were anything more than poor last week. As for Wakey, that game at home is as generally as easy as you want to make it. I did think the next three of Hudds, Warrington and Wigan were the real tests so we will see after them.Like i say, it's clear the players are playing for the coach off the last 2 games i don't think you can take a whole heap more from them though TBH as to where we are seriously at.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:38 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15002
Location: On the road
ThePrinter wrote:
It's funny how after the Castleford game quite a few were saying they couldn't see us winning any of the next 4 games, but now those first two were easy predictable wins.


Like who said that Leeds would not win any of the next 4 fixtures and is now saying the last two games were easy?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:17 pm
Fallon Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 1:01 pm
Posts: 1427
Seth wrote:
Whatever your opinion (and i too thought it was time to go after the cas game), you cant deny that the players clearly wanted to play for the coach and eachother in the last couple of weeks.

I agree but it strikes me as odd at the same time.

Where has this level of performance been for the last 14 months? Did it really take GH threatening the sack for the players to stand up? If so, what does that say about the players?

Don't get me wrong i pleased we seem to have woken from our slumber but i cant help but feel it is just papering over the cracks.

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:03 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7766
Location: SWMC Coach
Thats because it is.

We need to seriously buck our ideas up with regard to transfers, academy progression and off field coaching as we have fallen behind on all of them.

Nothing that cant be fixed, but one that is going to need some quite painful decisions to be followed through.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
c}