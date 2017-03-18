ThePrinter wrote: It's funny how after the Castleford game quite a few were saying they couldn't see us winning any of the next 4 games, but now those first two were easy predictable wins.

I personally expected more form Catalans after they had an undefeated start but should really have known better going off their usual sub standard away performances, you can't even argue that they were anything more than poor last week. As for Wakey, that game at home is as generally as easy as you want to make it. I did think the next three of Hudds, Warrington and Wigan were the real tests so we will see after them.Like i say, it's clear the players are playing for the coach off the last 2 games i don't think you can take a whole heap more from them though TBH as to where we are seriously at.