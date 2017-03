Backwoodsman wrote: My money is for Cunningham to go first. Don't think anyone else will join him, smith will probably get some wins for Warrington sooner or later. He will go at the season end. If we get a top four finish the club will have a difficult decision regarding Brian Mac

Rick Stone must be on thin ice too.defeat this weekend and against us next week and he must on the brink.I agree re- Cunningham, looks in serious trouble and Catalans away today followed by an equally desperate Warrington next weekend are certainly not the 2 games you would hand pick to ease the pressure. Tony Smith is a strange one, i'm sure he will turn it around sooner or later but its already looking like SL chances are over for this year and like McDermott he has been in charge there for many years depends if those at the top feel now is the time to shake things up as to whether he goes or not.As for McDermott, he will be thankful we got 2 home games after that humiliation at Cas against sides who were not really a threat, that said the attitude of the players in the games shows he has not lost the dressing room. He has at least bought himself another couple of months barring another Cas like showing in coming weeks.