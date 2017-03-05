WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Should McDermott go?

Should Mac go?

Yes- now
52
72%
Yes- end of the season unless we get top 4
5
7%
No- he has earned time
10
14%
No- unless we are in the bottom 4 again
5
7%
Depends
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 72

Re: McDermort Out

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:03 pm
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1740
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
Well booing when down 40 nil at half time against Catalan my be a good start
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:10 pm
Biff Tannen
Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:10 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4831
Location: Hill Valley
William Eve wrote:
Good point 8)

That, and leaving games very early en masse... say, 50th minute.


That, or when the 50th point goes in...whichever comes first :lol:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: McDermort Out

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:29 pm
taxi4stevesmith
Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:29 pm

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 144
huddersfield rhino wrote:
After the joke of last year and then the utter failure of the game against Cas, followed by unbelievable comments from the coach after the game. He is clueless and the once might Leeds Rhino's are a joke. I have watched Leeds for 40 years and have never seen such a performance, I saw us getting hammered at Central Park and in Play off Final in 1995. So what are we going to do about it. Do we carry on writing on here, but turn up to the games. I believe we should still support the team but next Friday we should are feelings towards the coach in some way so the Board get the message that we have had enough. I open this up for discussion or are we just going to moan and do nothing.

Discuss

Totally agree hetherington (if he's bothered) needs to know how 14.000 fans feel the shambolic way he's running the club.
Yes we need a new coach and half a dozen top players (which won't happen) so it's time we vented our anger with the CEO and that starts Friday

Re: McDermort Out

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:42 pm
nantwichexile
Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:42 pm

Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 7:57 pm
Posts: 5501
taxi4stevesmith wrote:
Totally agree hetherington (if he's bothered) needs to know how 14.000 fans feel the shambolic way he's running the club.
Yes we need a new coach and half a dozen top players (which won't happen) so it's time we vented our anger with the CEO and that starts Friday


(which won't happen either) Leeds will scrape a win

Re: McDermort Out

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:46 pm
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1008
Is McDermort a relation to Voldermort :wink:
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:48 pm
nantwichexile
Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:48 pm

Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 7:57 pm
Posts: 5501
Should have gone halfway through last season: no excuses for plummeting so far so soon after been treble winners the year before FFS. Leeds have gone from a club that all would want to join for perceived trophy winning opportunities to one where the club would be lucky to sign another Mullally in a period just over the lifetime of a mayfly. :?

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:07 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1030
taxi4stevesmith wrote:
Friday is the perfect chance to get our points across. No away fans so only us to hear. Big chance to make a stance against the way the club is run


Im not booing the team I support in the middle of an important game early in the season. If you REALLY want Mac out then you should organise a protest outside headingly when it is not a match day. That way you are not directly negatively affecting your team.

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:10 pm
nantwichexile
Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:10 pm

Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 7:57 pm
Posts: 5501
leedsnsouths wrote:
Im not booing the team I support in the middle of an important game early in the season. If you REALLY want Mac out then you should organise a protest outside headingly when it is not a match day. That way you are not directly negatively affecting your team.


A right lot of good that would do. Nope if you want him out you need a good old fashioned pitch invasion :D

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:10 pm
Fat Boy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 09, 2007 8:03 pm
Posts: 11638
Location: Can you see me?
Write a strongly worded letter to GH, that should do the trick.

I'm guessing McD must have inherited Ian Kirk's photos of Kath H.
Fat people are harder to kidnap.

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:04 pm
Fred_Pickup
Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:04 pm

Joined: Thu Feb 28, 2002 9:56 pm
Posts: 264
Location: Sedbergh
Perhaps we need to ambush the singing slot with a rendition of "Hit the road, Mac...An' don charge cum back no mo" .etc
50 years a Rhino / Loiner...long may it go on!
c}