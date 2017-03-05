huddersfield rhino wrote:

After the joke of last year and then the utter failure of the game against Cas, followed by unbelievable comments from the coach after the game. He is clueless and the once might Leeds Rhino's are a joke. I have watched Leeds for 40 years and have never seen such a performance, I saw us getting hammered at Central Park and in Play off Final in 1995. So what are we going to do about it. Do we carry on writing on here, but turn up to the games. I believe we should still support the team but next Friday we should are feelings towards the coach in some way so the Board get the message that we have had enough. I open this up for discussion or are we just going to moan and do nothing.



