After the joke of last year and then the utter failure of the game against Cas, followed by unbelievable comments from the coach after the game. He is clueless and the once might Leeds Rhino's are a joke. I have watched Leeds for 40 years and have never seen such a performance, I saw us getting hammered at Central Park and in Play off Final in 1995. So what are we going to do about it. Do we carry on writing on here, but turn up to the games. I believe we should still support the team but next Friday we should are feelings towards the coach in some way so the Board get the message that we have had enough. I open this up for discussion or are we just going to moan and do nothing.
Discuss
Totally agree hetherington (if he's bothered) needs to know how 14.000 fans feel the shambolic way he's running the club. Yes we need a new coach and half a dozen top players (which won't happen) so it's time we vented our anger with the CEO and that starts Friday
(which won't happen either) Leeds will scrape a win
Should have gone halfway through last season: no excuses for plummeting so far so soon after been treble winners the year before FFS. Leeds have gone from a club that all would want to join for perceived trophy winning opportunities to one where the club would be lucky to sign another Mullally in a period just over the lifetime of a mayfly.
Friday is the perfect chance to get our points across. No away fans so only us to hear. Big chance to make a stance against the way the club is run
Im not booing the team I support in the middle of an important game early in the season. If you REALLY want Mac out then you should organise a protest outside headingly when it is not a match day. That way you are not directly negatively affecting your team.
A right lot of good that would do. Nope if you want him out you need a good old fashioned pitch invasion
