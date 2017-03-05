WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Should McDermott go?

Should Mac go?

Yes- now
51
73%
Yes- end of the season unless we get top 4
4
6%
No- he has earned time
10
14%
No- unless we are in the bottom 4 again
5
7%
Depends
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 70

Re: Should McDermott go?

Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:35 am
batleyrhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6179
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
McDermott will only be ousted during the season if the fans make a big noise about it during home games. GH will continue to play the loyalty and injury cards until the fans give him no other choice.

In any case unless there is a huge reversal of fortunes and Leeds either make top 4 or the CC final then I expect a coaching change at the end of the season.

The timing of the change really depends on how much fans show their feelings on match day.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.

Re: Should McDermott go?

Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:48 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19703
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
yes I would agree. also if fans turn on him he'll want a scapegoat

Re: Should McDermott go?

Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:35 am
Leeds Thirteen
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 25, 2002 10:19 pm
Posts: 590
Location: Bradford 6 ( Bandit country )
The problem with this kind of protest is the negative effect it invariably has on the team .
" Nothings changed for all the deaths or their ideas created,
its just the same fascistic games but the rules arent clearly stated
nothings really different , all governments the same ,
they can call it freedom , but slavery is the game "

Re: Should McDermott go?

Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:48 am
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4799
Supporters behaviour is choreographed by the club these days, therefore the likelihood of any kind of protest will be limited to a few rogue individual shouts. They've been turned into consumers rather than fans. The capacity for a 1986 FOX OUT style demonstration on the pitch down the touchline side no longer exists.

Re: Should McDermott go?

Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:13 am
batleyrhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6179
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
I'm not necessarily advocating it, just saying that I think BMD is here for the season unless the fans show their frustration. I agree Billy that it's not like the old days in terms of fan freedom.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.

Re: Should McDermott go?

Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:11 pm
taxi4stevesmith
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 142
Friday is the perfect chance to get our points across. No away fans so only us to hear. Big chance to make a stance against the way the club is run

Re: Should McDermott go?

Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:43 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4799
batleyrhino wrote:
I'm not necessarily advocating it, just saying that I think BMD is here for the season unless the fans show their frustration. I agree Billy that it's not like the old days in terms of fan freedom.

I'm no neoliberal therefore I'd always be inclined to advocate action which goes way beyond season-ticketed, shirt-purchasing, consumer obedience 8)

Re: Should McDermott go?

Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:56 pm
craigizzard
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3702
The best way of getting McDermott out is to ignore McDermott say you want Hetherington out.
c}