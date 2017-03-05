McDermott will only be ousted during the season if the fans make a big noise about it during home games. GH will continue to play the loyalty and injury cards until the fans give him no other choice.



In any case unless there is a huge reversal of fortunes and Leeds either make top 4 or the CC final then I expect a coaching change at the end of the season.



The timing of the change really depends on how much fans show their feelings on match day.