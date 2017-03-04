Can see Cunningham getting the chop at saints. I would think that the decision to axe both Cunningham and Brian mac will be several weeks away. Obviously if either coach strings together some decent results then they will remain.
Of the two my bet would be Cunningham to go first, probably Brian mac may stagger on till the end of the season. Whatever happens I am confident that neither of the coaches will be in charge next season of Leeds and saints.
