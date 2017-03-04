|
Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Can see Cunningham getting the chop at saints. I would think that the decision to axe both Cunningham and Brian mac will be several weeks away. Obviously if either coach strings together some decent results then they will remain.
Of the two my bet would be Cunningham to go first, probably Brian mac may stagger on till the end of the season. Whatever happens I am confident that neither of the coaches will be in charge next season of Leeds and saints.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:08 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Maybe add Tony Smith to the sack list now.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:56 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:31 pm
Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
I'd like to see him go in his own time, but sadly that time was the end of last season.
We need to build - to do that we need players to want to come in close season, and to get that we need a coach who has had some time to settle (i.e. since March or April).
But I expect I'll be asking Father Christmas for a half back and some healthy forwards again - starting to think I've got more chance of that than GH turning up with the goods...
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:54 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
HRS Rhino wrote:
I'd like to see him go in his own time, but sadly that time was the end of last season.
We need to build - to do that we need players to want to come in close season, and to get that we need a coach who has had some time to settle (i.e. since March or April).
But I expect I'll be asking Father Christmas for a half back and some healthy forwards again - starting to think I've got more chance of that than GH turning up with the goods...
What has happened to our transfer policy?
We used to sign players like JP and Webb and Buderus, but now we seem to keep looking for diamonds in the rough instead of established top players
maybe there just arent enough top players around anymore that want to play in SL?
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:19 pm
Joined: Tue Nov 29, 2011 1:09 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
What has happened to our transfer policy?
We used to sign players like JP and Webb and Buderus, but now we seem to keep looking for diamonds in the rough instead of established top players
maybe there just arent enough top players around anymore that want to play in SL?
Zeb Taia, Greg Bird, T.Leuluai, Luke Burgess all are of above average NRL standard who moved this year and any would have added to our squad.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:22 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
tenerifeRhino wrote:
Zeb Taia, Greg Bird, T.Leuluai, Luke Burgess all are of above average NRL standard who moved this year and any would have added to our squad.
Luke Burgess, please! But I take your point, we should have been in for similar quality of the others
Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:11 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
tenerifeRhino wrote:
Zeb Taia, Greg Bird, T.Leuluai, Luke Burgess all are of above average NRL standard who moved this year and any would have added to our squad.
not sure about any of them tbh, Taia wouldnt get a game in our starting backrow when everyone is fit so a bit of a waste of money, Luke Burgess is overrated, greg Bird probably wouldnt be able to get a visa, Leuluai is decent although not necessarily the kicking and organising half we need
none of them are of the calibre of JP or Webb or Buderus
