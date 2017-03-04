WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Should McDermott go?

Should Mac go?

Yes- now
47
75%
Yes- end of the season unless we get top 4
4
6%
No- he has earned time
10
16%
No- unless we are in the bottom 4 again
2
3%
Depends
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 63

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:18 pm
Backwoodsman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 928
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Can see Cunningham getting the chop at saints. I would think that the decision to axe both Cunningham and Brian mac will be several weeks away. Obviously if either coach strings together some decent results then they will remain.
Of the two my bet would be Cunningham to go first, probably Brian mac may stagger on till the end of the season. Whatever happens I am confident that neither of the coaches will be in charge next season of Leeds and saints.

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:08 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9499
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Maybe add Tony Smith to the sack list now.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:56 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 350
Which players Gotcha?

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:31 pm
HRS Rhino

Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
Posts: 90
I'd like to see him go in his own time, but sadly that time was the end of last season.

We need to build - to do that we need players to want to come in close season, and to get that we need a coach who has had some time to settle (i.e. since March or April).

But I expect I'll be asking Father Christmas for a half back and some healthy forwards again - starting to think I've got more chance of that than GH turning up with the goods...

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:54 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1027
HRS Rhino wrote:
I'd like to see him go in his own time, but sadly that time was the end of last season.

We need to build - to do that we need players to want to come in close season, and to get that we need a coach who has had some time to settle (i.e. since March or April).

But I expect I'll be asking Father Christmas for a half back and some healthy forwards again - starting to think I've got more chance of that than GH turning up with the goods...


What has happened to our transfer policy?
We used to sign players like JP and Webb and Buderus, but now we seem to keep looking for diamonds in the rough instead of established top players
maybe there just arent enough top players around anymore that want to play in SL?

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:19 pm
tenerifeRhino
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Nov 29, 2011 1:09 pm
Posts: 299
leedsnsouths wrote:
What has happened to our transfer policy?
We used to sign players like JP and Webb and Buderus, but now we seem to keep looking for diamonds in the rough instead of established top players
maybe there just arent enough top players around anymore that want to play in SL?


Zeb Taia, Greg Bird, T.Leuluai, Luke Burgess all are of above average NRL standard who moved this year and any would have added to our squad.

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:22 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 350
tenerifeRhino wrote:
Zeb Taia, Greg Bird, T.Leuluai, Luke Burgess all are of above average NRL standard who moved this year and any would have added to our squad.


Luke Burgess, please! But I take your point, we should have been in for similar quality of the others
