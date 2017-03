RHINO-MARK wrote: In what capacity can you see Mc.D still contributing if/when he is relieved of his Coaching duties mate?

He shouldn't be in any capacity if gone from coach. It is a stupid suggestion. The man can not let go, and you would be creating an issue for a new appointment. Especially when some players would be putting out the flags with his removal. It needs a clean brush through, not one tarnished like you have caught the dog poop stuck to it.