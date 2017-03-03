WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Should McDermott go?

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Should McDermott go?

 
Post a reply

Should Mac go?

Yes- now
26
76%
Yes- end of the season unless we get top 4
3
9%
No- he has earned time
4
12%
No- unless we are in the bottom 4 again
1
3%
Depends
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 34

Should McDermott go?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:38 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1020
A lot of thoughts on whether Mac should go, I was interested in what the majority are thinking at the moment, for me he goes at the end of the year unless we get top 4 (or the CC)

Re: Poll on Mac

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:10 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 627
leedsnsouths wrote:
A lot of thoughts on whether Mac should go, I was interested in what the majority are thinking at the moment, for me he goes at the end of the year unless we get top 4 (or the CC)

Come on mate that's never gonna happen with this set up surely you can see that?
It's not a dig btw just to be clear im genuinely surprised anyone could think we have a gnats pube of a chance of top 4 or CC.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:45 pm
BigNige User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 12, 2008 6:25 pm
Posts: 226
Location: Castleford
Leeds coach Brian McDermott said: "There is no simple answer. As crazy as it might sound, I didn't think we were that bad in the first half.

"We were not miles off, I just think Castleford were white hot. You can pick fault in some of their tries but they were brilliant."

Is he kidding himself ?. What did he say at half time, expected them to come out & give it a go not do exactly the same.

Re: Should McDermott go?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:19 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25321
No, he's doing a great job, give him a contract extension

Re: Poll on Mac

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:33 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1020
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Come on mate that's never gonna happen with this set up surely you can see that?
It's not a dig btw just to be clear im genuinely surprised anyone could think we have a gnats pube of a chance of top 4 or CC.


I dont expect it will happen but it is still possible and I dont think changing coach mid season would do much anyway, unless we could get someone really good. So far I cant see us finishing above Wigan Wire or Cas, but Im not convinced by Saints or Hull to the extent that I would write us off completely (though Catalan are starting better than usual).
As for CC, you could get a freakily lucky run like Wigan had in 2013 and end up playing rubbish teams all the way through and a team who doesnt perform under pressure in the final.

Will just point out, Wigan lost by 60 against Wakefield last year and still won the GF. I really dont think it is, but there is a slim chance that last night will be a blip, I guess we will know more after next week.

Re: Poll on Mac

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:54 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 627
leedsnsouths wrote:
I dont expect it will happen but it is still possible and I dont think changing coach mid season would do much anyway, unless we could get someone really good. So far I cant see us finishing above Wigan Wire or Cas, but Im not convinced by Saints or Hull to the extent that I would write us off completely (though Catalan are starting better than usual).
As for CC, you could get a freakily lucky run like Wigan had in 2013 and end up playing rubbish teams all the way through and a team who doesnt perform under pressure in the final.

Will just point out, Wigan lost by 60 against Wakefield last year and still won the GF. I really dont think it is, but there is a slim chance that last night will be a blip, I guess we will know more after next week.

Wigan virtually had an u19's side out weren't already on a downward spiral & hadn't suffered numerous humiliations over the last 14mths.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Anita Madigan, ant1, Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, Cbr1000rr, cheekydiddles, craigizzard, dodger666, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fallon, FlyingRhinos, Frosties., GeoffRoebuck, Google Adsense [Bot], Hutchyfromcas, illy, Jamie101, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, Kenny236, Leeds Thirteen, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, MarioRugby, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Maverick Rhino, McFc, Middleton_Loiner, Rammer, RHINO-MARK, rhinos12497, rodhutch, rodney_trotter, rollin thunder, runningman29, Saint_Claire, simon_tem, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 535 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,528,8822,08775,8084,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
6-12
MELBOURNE
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
18-34
WESTS
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH
  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
v
TOULOUSE  














c}