RHINO-MARK wrote: Come on mate that's never gonna happen with this set up surely you can see that?

It's not a dig btw just to be clear im genuinely surprised anyone could think we have a gnats pube of a chance of top 4 or CC.

I dont expect it will happen but it is still possible and I dont think changing coach mid season would do much anyway, unless we could get someone really good. So far I cant see us finishing above Wigan Wire or Cas, but Im not convinced by Saints or Hull to the extent that I would write us off completely (though Catalan are starting better than usual).As for CC, you could get a freakily lucky run like Wigan had in 2013 and end up playing rubbish teams all the way through and a team who doesnt perform under pressure in the final.Will just point out, Wigan lost by 60 against Wakefield last year and still won the GF. I really dont think it is, but there is a slim chance that last night will be a blip, I guess we will know more after next week.