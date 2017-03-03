|
A lot of thoughts on whether Mac should go, I was interested in what the majority are thinking at the moment, for me he goes at the end of the year unless we get top 4 (or the CC)
Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:10 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
A lot of thoughts on whether Mac should go, I was interested in what the majority are thinking at the moment, for me he goes at the end of the year unless we get top 4 (or the CC)
Come on mate that's never gonna happen with this set up surely you can see that?
It's not a dig btw just to be clear im genuinely surprised anyone could think we have a gnats pube of a chance of top 4 or CC.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:45 pm
Leeds coach Brian McDermott said: "There is no simple answer. As crazy as it might sound, I didn't think we were that bad in the first half.
"We were not miles off, I just think Castleford were white hot. You can pick fault in some of their tries but they were brilliant."
Is he kidding himself ?. What did he say at half time, expected them to come out & give it a go not do exactly the same.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:19 pm
No, he's doing a great job, give him a contract extension
Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:33 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Come on mate that's never gonna happen with this set up surely you can see that?
It's not a dig btw just to be clear im genuinely surprised anyone could think we have a gnats pube of a chance of top 4 or CC.
I dont expect it will happen but it is still possible and I dont think changing coach mid season would do much anyway, unless we could get someone really good. So far I cant see us finishing above Wigan Wire or Cas, but Im not convinced by Saints or Hull to the extent that I would write us off completely (though Catalan are starting better than usual).
As for CC, you could get a freakily lucky run like Wigan had in 2013 and end up playing rubbish teams all the way through and a team who doesnt perform under pressure in the final.
Will just point out, Wigan lost by 60 against Wakefield last year and still won the GF. I really dont think it is, but there is a slim chance that last night will be a blip, I guess we will know more after next week.
