wakeytrin wrote: Yes we did. The silence in the ground was palpable as his family gathered for the minutes silence.



The video on the big screen, with Leon's family, saying that all he wanted to do was play for Wakefield Trinity was very poignant indeed.Such an incredibly sad time for everyone at the club and you cant imagine what it is like for his family.As others have said, we need the blessing of his family before arranging anything here.