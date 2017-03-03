WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leon Walker

Leon Walker

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:11 pm
Dreadnaught
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 451
Location: Sunny Normanton
All
It will be 8 years on 22nd March Since a young man tragically lost his life playing the game he loved for Wakefield Trinity, as we have a home game on 23rd March how about marking his anniversary in some way, Maybe applause in 63rd Minute (that's when the Game in Wales was halted). What do people think?
http://www.little-leon.blogspot.com
Help spread awareness of CHD.

Re: Leon Walker

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:21 pm
cosmicat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 495
Yes brilliant idea !

Re: Leon Walker

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:32 pm
wildshot
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1422
Location: The world is my oyster!
Sounds like a good idea to me.
Image
http://flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: Leon Walker

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:44 pm
Egg Banjo

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 14
8 years already!?! Great idea, hopefully the club make it official

Re: Leon Walker

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:49 pm
Egg Banjo

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 14
What about doing it on the 12th instead when Wakefield play Salford? He was a Salford player before he joined Wakefield if I recall correctly

Re: Leon Walker

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:59 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2420
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Can't believe it was 8 yrs ago.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Leon Walker

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:14 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7556
Great idea Dreadnaught.
A chant of "one Leon Walker" at the appropriate ti,e would be good.

Re: Leon Walker

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:43 am
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2928
Christ was it that long ago, I remember Jordan crying on the way home from the abandoned game, something that will always stay with me :(

Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, coco the fullback, djcool, imwakefieldtillidie, Spookdownunder, TrinityIHC, wakeytrin and 98 guests

