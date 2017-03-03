All
It will be 8 years on 22nd March Since a young man tragically lost his life playing the game he loved for Wakefield Trinity, as we have a home game on 23rd March how about marking his anniversary in some way, Maybe applause in 63rd Minute (that's when the Game in Wales was halted). What do people think?
