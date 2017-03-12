Dave K. wrote: He must have improved since his Saints days as was terrible when I've seen him play.



I just wonder if it was worth the move, back up winger at Leigh or Hull?

Dawson came to Leigh and was integral in Leigh winning promotion, I think he scored 7 tries in the qualifiers including 3 against the giants.I've thought the same thing regarding naughton, my guess is we need wing/FB cover and maybe Hull needed to make a bit of room on the SC?Edit_ just to add it would be a shame if he ends up going out to Sheffield or Whitehaven who we have DR arrangements with, don't think Hull will be impressed either?