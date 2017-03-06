Greg Florimos Boots

Faxfan1999 wrote: We were poor in attack yesterday - our goaline defence was good but we were devoid of ideas in attack , ball out on the full three times , countless knock ons and silly penalties - vitriolic complaints about the Toulouse 'Try' only paper over the cracks as does the close 10-12 scoreline.



Made me laugh all our Fans on social media upset about the injustice of the dodgy Try - these things happen in sport - I seem to remember in 2015 the Bulls had to settle for one point at Batley when Batley scored a conversion or late penalty that never went over but it was awarded - and most Fax Fans had a good laugh about it.



There is a malaise around the Shay when there used to be a buzz - 1272 people only yesterday when crowd was consistently 7-800 higher only a few years ago and in terms of marketing we do nothing worthwhile to attract people to come down think we charge too much as well.



Its catch 22, how many do you think it would put on the gate by reducing prices by a couple of quid or so? Im not sure it would be enough to make up the shortfall and when that happens someone else has to make it up and the club has even less money to spend elsewhere. Its a vicious circle although I agree it is a lot to pay to watch the standard that we are at but its probably fair compared to other teams especially given the stadium we get to watch it in.



Its catch 22, how many do you think it would put on the gate by reducing prices by a couple of quid or so? Im not sure it would be enough to make up the shortfall and when that happens someone else has to make it up and the club has even less money to spend elsewhere. Its a vicious circle although I agree it is a lot to pay to watch the standard that we are at but its probably fair compared to other teams especially given the stadium we get to watch it in.

As for advertising it probably costs the club a lot of money and not helped by the courier going away from been a daily paper to a weekly one. Like I see posters up in the places I go on a weekly basis but they are put up by people who follow the club and its about getting new people interested but that is a problem across the whole of RL. How can we expect outsiders to love the game when most people who follow the game feel it is a shambles.

makes us fans see this but how many non fans become aroused(if that's right word ) I think the club do excellent advertising particularly on social media and do's at the Shay etc.Another good example is the bash IMO a real dead duck in comparison to last 2 years but they are avidly promoting it 100 days off/tickets on sale yesterday etc etc.Valid point GRB



Made me laugh all our Fans on social media upset about the injustice of the dodgy Try - these things happen in sport - I seem to remember in 2015 the Bulls had to settle for one point at Batley when Batley scored a conversion or late penalty that never went over but it was awarded - and most Fax Fans had a good laugh about it. Part quote.



Agreed, from a fans perspective as long as our side wins or the dodgy or even the blatantly obvious wrong decisions go our way not much is said until it costs us.

Most will agree that every side will be on the receiving end sooner rather than later.

However why should it be accepted practice that this is going to happen time and time again.

It's not our job to provide refs with sufficient competence to be able to control a game to an acceptable standard where human error is the exception and not the rule like it is now.

As with fringe players we now have fringe referees.

Once again these guys are learning their trade in division 1 and the Championship at our expense.

The real bad news is that some of the SL refs hardly stack up and their controller was probably the most controversial man in the middle of all time when it came down to correct decision making. Pellon Boy Strong-running second rower



Agreed, from a fans perspective as long as our side wins or the dodgy or even the blatantly obvious wrong decisions go our way not much is said until it costs us.

Most will agree that every side will be on the receiving end sooner rather than later.

However why should it be accepted practice that this is going to happen time and time again.

It's not our job to provide refs with sufficient competence to be able to control a game to an acceptable standard where human error is the exception and not the rule like it is now.

As with fringe players we now have fringe referees.

Once again these guys are learning their trade in division 1 and the Championship at our expense.

The real bad news is that some of the SL refs hardly stack up and their controller was probably the most controversial man in the middle of all time when it came down to correct decision making.[/quote]



The guy ref'ing us yesterday was the guy who ref'd the Leeds v Salford game the week before and was demoted because he missed a blatant forward pass that won Leeds the game. I accept that we need ref's but we need competent ones, not perfect ones. We all make mistakes and so do ref's but the good ones don't do it often. chazzerboy Eddie Hemmings's Wig



We are clutching at straws if we are blaming officials. The fact is these decisions even themselves out over the course of the season. We are not good at winning games ugly and for whatever reason come out on the wrong side of close games. We struggle to score points is my early season evaluation. At Rochdale we struggled to break their line with 11 men. Its okay building your game on defense but if you cant score points how do you expect to win? justthebasicfax

sanjunien wrote: The League Weekly only gave the ref 3/10, was he really that bad ?



And the announced crowd was 1272. Looking at the highlights on the Toulouse website it looks like there were a lot less.



3 out of 10 is a subjective score/opinion, he may well have been poor in one light, and he relied on his touch judge for the contentious call, so I cant fault him alone for that. Where I view a ref as bad is if he is not consistent, and he was pretty consistent in that he gave good calls and bad calls against both, we didn't lose because of the ref, we actually had a chance to win because of calls he gave us towards the end, and then he gave Toulouse the chance to win with a call, the difference is Toulouse took their chance.



As for our wider issues, this might be controversial but I've said before we need exposure, and Fax TV should be taking a hit and getting the highlights available to as many people as possible to try and entice them down, I see no long term benefit from a couple of hundred people who saw the game paying a fiver extra to scroll through a rerun, I think they need to readdress this piece of flawed marketing sooner rather than later. It might pay for itself as an experiment but I would suggest it does not bring extra customers through the door or sell a single shirt, come on guys were not Barcelona, were dying a slow death.



It's not a case of the board not being up to it, or Richard not being capable, or the players not trying, but were making costly mistakes from top to bottom for over a season now, and nothing appears to be coming off in our favour. the board is going to have to dig deep, Richard and the boys will have to dig in, and the fans will have to stick by them, for me we have to find a way to bring in a quality play maker, and we have to get the exposure out there so people have more access to what a great game it can be. Watching Cas and Leeds on Sky isn't the answer. This is death by a thousand cuts if we don't show some inspired leadership and vision.



3 out of 10 is a subjective score/opinion, he may well have been poor in one light, and he relied on his touch judge for the contentious call, so I cant fault him alone for that. Where I view a ref as bad is if he is not consistent, and he was pretty consistent in that he gave good calls and bad calls against both, we didn't lose because of the ref, we actually had a chance to win because of calls he gave us towards the end, and then he gave Toulouse the chance to win with a call, the difference is Toulouse took their chance.

As for our wider issues, this might be controversial but I've said before we need exposure, and Fax TV should be taking a hit and getting the highlights available to as many people as possible to try and entice them down, I see no long term benefit from a couple of hundred people who saw the game paying a fiver extra to scroll through a rerun, I think they need to readdress this piece of flawed marketing sooner rather than later. It might pay for itself as an experiment but I would suggest it does not bring extra customers through the door or sell a single shirt, come on guys were not Barcelona, were dying a slow death.

It's not a case of the board not being up to it, or Richard not being capable, or the players not trying, but were making costly mistakes from top to bottom for over a season now, and nothing appears to be coming off in our favour. the board is going to have to dig deep, Richard and the boys will have to dig in, and the fans will have to stick by them, for me we have to find a way to bring in a quality play maker, and we have to get the exposure out there so people have more access to what a great game it can be. Watching Cas and Leeds on Sky isn't the answer. This is death by a thousand cuts if we don't show some inspired leadership and vision.

If we have to wait until next season for a crop of young talent to come through and take us up a notch then so be it, but we could end up playing front of 750 and have no confidence as a team, and our budget for next year will be nothing to write home about. From the moment we spanked Bradford in the middle 8's we've slipped on every level, apart from getting local players in the side.



No magic wand here and there has to be an element of realism. We are part time, have no major revenue streams as a result of not owning the ground/own clubhouse/food and drink.

Our spectator age demograph is not balanced between youth and older. No money man to fall back on.

We all want the best players, success, and big crowds for the Fax but the reality is that we are in an arm wrestle to sustain the business and be successful both on and off the field with the cards we currently have been dealt with.

As regards the game yesterday we lost to a full time team by 2 points, defended very well but that graft took the gas out of us on attack at times.

Our discipline needs to get better to stop giving soft penalties and the ball away cheaply.Game management in close games also needs to improve. These are things under RM's and the players control and we musn't lose site of the fact key players were not in there yesterday like Rob; Grady; Heaton; Moore(s); O' Brien. and permanently lost Mitch early in the game meaning 16 players sharing all the interchanges.

It's a tough month looming looking at the fixtures and we need to get behind the team and hold firm. thefaxfanman

Living The Dream wrote: No magic wand here and there has to be an element of realism. We are part time, have no major revenue streams as a result of not owning the ground/own clubhouse/food and drink.

Our spectator age demograph is not balanced between youth and older. No money man to fall back on.

We all want the best players, success, and big crowds for the Fax but the reality is that we are in an arm wrestle to sustain the business and be successful both on and off the field with the cards we currently have been dealt with.

As regards the game yesterday we lost to a full time team by 2 points, defended very well but that graft took the gas out of us on attack at times.

Our discipline needs to get better to stop giving soft penalties and the ball away cheaply.Game management in close games also needs to improve. These are things under RM's and the players control and we musn't lose site of the fact key players were not in there yesterday like Rob; Grady; Heaton; Moore(s); O' Brien. and permanently lost Mitch early in the game meaning 16 players sharing all the interchanges.

It's a tough month looming looking at the fixtures and we need to get behind the team and hold firm.



just watched the try again on Toulouse tv. still looks as bad as did from the stands. I thought it was only last week RFL was cracking down on the throwing balls at oponents and diving for penalties. the last one for Toulouse is a clear dive.

c}