Re: Fax v Toulouse.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:59 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
Faxfan1999 wrote:
We were poor in attack yesterday - our goaline defence was good but we were devoid of ideas in attack , ball out on the full three times , countless knock ons and silly penalties - vitriolic complaints about the Toulouse 'Try' only paper over the cracks as does the close 10-12 scoreline.

Made me laugh all our Fans on social media upset about the injustice of the dodgy Try - these things happen in sport - I seem to remember in 2015 the Bulls had to settle for one point at Batley when Batley scored a conversion or late penalty that never went over but it was awarded - and most Fax Fans had a good laugh about it.

There is a malaise around the Shay when there used to be a buzz - 1272 people only yesterday when crowd was consistently 7-800 higher only a few years ago and in terms of marketing we do nothing worthwhile to attract people to come down think we charge too much as well.


Its catch 22, how many do you think it would put on the gate by reducing prices by a couple of quid or so? Im not sure it would be enough to make up the shortfall and when that happens someone else has to make it up and the club has even less money to spend elsewhere. Its a vicious circle although I agree it is a lot to pay to watch the standard that we are at but its probably fair compared to other teams especially given the stadium we get to watch it in.

As for advertising it probably costs the club a lot of money and not helped by the courier going away from been a daily paper to a weekly one. Like I see posters up in the places I go on a weekly basis but they are put up by people who follow the club and its about getting new people interested but that is a problem across the whole of RL. How can we expect outsiders to love the game when most people who follow the game feel it is a shambles.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:23 pm
I think the club do excellent advertising particularly on social media and do's at the Shay etc.Another good example is the bash IMO a real dead duck in comparison to last 2 years but they are avidly promoting it 100 days off/tickets on sale yesterday etc etc.Valid point GRB
makes us fans see this but how many non fans become aroused(if that's right word :))

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:55 pm
Made me laugh all our Fans on social media upset about the injustice of the dodgy Try - these things happen in sport - I seem to remember in 2015 the Bulls had to settle for one point at Batley when Batley scored a conversion or late penalty that never went over but it was awarded - and most Fax Fans had a good laugh about it. Part quote.

Agreed, from a fans perspective as long as our side wins or the dodgy or even the blatantly obvious wrong decisions go our way not much is said until it costs us.
Most will agree that every side will be on the receiving end sooner rather than later.
However why should it be accepted practice that this is going to happen time and time again.
It's not our job to provide refs with sufficient competence to be able to control a game to an acceptable standard where human error is the exception and not the rule like it is now.
As with fringe players we now have fringe referees.
Once again these guys are learning their trade in division 1 and the Championship at our expense.
The real bad news is that some of the SL refs hardly stack up and their controller was probably the most controversial man in the middle of all time when it came down to correct decision making.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:58 pm
The guy ref'ing us yesterday was the guy who ref'd the Leeds v Salford game the week before and was demoted because he missed a blatant forward pass that won Leeds the game. I accept that we need ref's but we need competent ones, not perfect ones. We all make mistakes and so do ref's but the good ones don't do it often.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:00 pm
We are clutching at straws if we are blaming officials. The fact is these decisions even themselves out over the course of the season. We are not good at winning games ugly and for whatever reason come out on the wrong side of close games. We struggle to score points is my early season evaluation. At Rochdale we struggled to break their line with 11 men. Its okay building your game on defense but if you cant score points how do you expect to win?
c}