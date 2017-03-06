Faxfan1999 wrote: We were poor in attack yesterday - our goaline defence was good but we were devoid of ideas in attack , ball out on the full three times , countless knock ons and silly penalties - vitriolic complaints about the Toulouse 'Try' only paper over the cracks as does the close 10-12 scoreline.



Made me laugh all our Fans on social media upset about the injustice of the dodgy Try - these things happen in sport - I seem to remember in 2015 the Bulls had to settle for one point at Batley when Batley scored a conversion or late penalty that never went over but it was awarded - and most Fax Fans had a good laugh about it.



There is a malaise around the Shay when there used to be a buzz - 1272 people only yesterday when crowd was consistently 7-800 higher only a few years ago and in terms of marketing we do nothing worthwhile to attract people to come down think we charge too much as well.

Its catch 22, how many do you think it would put on the gate by reducing prices by a couple of quid or so? Im not sure it would be enough to make up the shortfall and when that happens someone else has to make it up and the club has even less money to spend elsewhere. Its a vicious circle although I agree it is a lot to pay to watch the standard that we are at but its probably fair compared to other teams especially given the stadium we get to watch it in.As for advertising it probably costs the club a lot of money and not helped by the courier going away from been a daily paper to a weekly one. Like I see posters up in the places I go on a weekly basis but they are put up by people who follow the club and its about getting new people interested but that is a problem across the whole of RL. How can we expect outsiders to love the game when most people who follow the game feel it is a shambles.