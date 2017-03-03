I will start the predictions off, this won't be popular but Charlie is predicting Fax winI'm going for a score of Fax 28 v Toulouse 18,it's well know these Frenches don't travel well , which is why I'm going for a Fax win, with all the rain and snow we have had this will suit Fax.As for the Mighty Leythers?Tonight we travel to the Pie land, against the World Club Championswe have a 16 point start with the Bookies, I think our pack is better than Wigan's but they have the edge in the Backs, my prediction here a Wigan win by 14,as long as we compete, when I saw the Fixtures I said if we win 2 games out of first 6 then I would be happy , it's Hudds at home next week so I'm predicting a Leigh win there,and one happy Clown.Charlie knows.