First half very good, I think we were trying to invite em back into it in the second half. A few points bombed by over excitement.

On the positives, the forewards bossed it up the middle. Walker was good at fb, purtill pretty good again. Dixon got a bit of a confidence build, sammut was toying with them a bit. Am liking the impact that junior and mark Loanne are making when they hit the line.

Negatives, it took us far to long to start the scoreboard rolling in the second half, still to many penalties, last tackle kick option was poor. And those bombed scoring opportunities! You go full length of the pitch and get white line fever.



A good win though, and sets where we need to be.