Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:51 pm
Bostwick
Lee Smith is in the Bradford squad and expected to start. Pryce is out and Lilley back at Leeds.
I am told Dixon is back and Api is named in the 19 too. Ackers features as well.

Re: Bradford game

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:59 pm
Jossy B
Bostwick wrote:
I am told Dixon is back and Api is named in the 19 too. Ackers features as well.


Your source is good!

Wonder if Ackers is fit enough to play?
And if Api does could it be in the back row?

Re: Bradford game

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:20 pm
brian2
And if Api does could it be in the back row?


I think this makes sense. then bluntly Sammut, Barthau, Api are almost interchangeable at stand off, Api can also cover the centre positions - l0oking good.

in a way I am glad Dixon is back, I like Kear at full-back, and hopefully the pitch and crowd will help his confidence, but Bradford are going to kick to him at every opportunity so he needs to be on his game!

Re: Bradford game

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:22 pm
PC Plum
I wouldnt put it past Hendio to go

Kear
Dixon
Purtell
Hellewell
Williams
Api
Sammutt
Iaone
Barthau
Evans
Garside
Harrison
Pitts

Ackers
Gee
Offerdahl
Roqica

Re: Bradford game

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:26 pm
alanw
I'm in two minds about the line up this weekend. Part of me wonders if should stick with Walker at FB, and leave Kerr back on the wing therfore leaving Dixon out again. Or reverse back to Kerr at FB and then Dixon back in. I fee Kerr more a threat from FB, so tempted by the idea of Dixon back just worry about his confidence that's all.

As for Api, glad to see him back. I would have him on the beach for cover at backrow and if Ackers is not fully fit he can then fit in the halves with Barthau going into hooker.

I hope the lads up for this one and don't under estimate the Bulls. They on a roll of two wins, growing in confidence and jelling well as a team from what I read from Bulls fans. Plus the ex London lads have a point to proof .

Re: Bradford game

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:55 pm
Bostwick
I am hoping Dixon will go better on the 3G pitch, Walker did nothing wrong last week but Kear at FB would be my choice.
Bradford will miss Lilley and Pryce. I see Caro is not in the squad. As you say Keyes, Macani, Magrin and Thomas may have a point to prove, but Hendo let them go for a reason.
It seems a long time since we had a home game. Bring it on.

Re: Bradford game

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:16 pm
Southern Reiver
alanw wrote:
As for Api, glad to see him back. I would have him on the beach :D for cover at backrow and if Ackers is not fully fit he can then fit in the halves with Barthau going into hooker.


Leaving him on the beach might be a bit much! Agree would like to see in and maybe Barthau to cover hooker.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill

Re: Bradford game

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:45 pm
Rob from Erith
Good to see Api fit enough for selection again- and I hope Dixon has a good game if selected
