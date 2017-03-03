I'm in two minds about the line up this weekend. Part of me wonders if should stick with Walker at FB, and leave Kerr back on the wing therfore leaving Dixon out again. Or reverse back to Kerr at FB and then Dixon back in. I fee Kerr more a threat from FB, so tempted by the idea of Dixon back just worry about his confidence that's all.



As for Api, glad to see him back. I would have him on the beach for cover at backrow and if Ackers is not fully fit he can then fit in the halves with Barthau going into hooker.



I hope the lads up for this one and don't under estimate the Bulls. They on a roll of two wins, growing in confidence and jelling well as a team from what I read from Bulls fans. Plus the ex London lads have a point to proof .