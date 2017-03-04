You know I'm all about the stats but this week they make good reading, especially when talking about attitude



As a team STs beat us in every stat, except goals and penalties.

More carries, more metres, more tackles more tries, way more off loads, but we stuck in there.



Individually our forwards worked really hard



Arona made 42 tackles missing 1and carried the ball 14 times. making him top in both those stats for Wakefield forwards (average gain was 6.21 metres which is pretty good going up the middle

Ashurst was next in tackles with 36 but had little running opportunity with 9 carries

Huby made 30 tackles and missed 0......that is an excellent stat for a front rower. He hits hard too. He was next after Arona in carries with 12 but made more yards averaging 6.5

Sio was a welcome return with 30 tackles and no misses. Carried the ball 9 times but average gain was 5.11

Walker 24 tackles with 1 miss. Not as much time with the ball so only 8 carries

Batchelor was a surprise for me as I knew he was a great runner but he made 23 tackles and missed none! Only 4 carries though. We needed to get him the ball out wide.

Fifita made 21 tackles and again missed none. only 5 carries which surprises me, but he made an average of 10 metres each time.

Kirmond had less time on the field but made 16 tackles with no misses. 10 carries but only 4 metres each one.





Finn and Wood did pretty well too with 24 tackles and 29 tackles respectively, both missing too.



The number of players with zero misses is excellent. And among the big men too.



We have a good pack there. The SR will get more running chances in the dry.