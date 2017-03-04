WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Attitude

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:01 pm
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9011
Location: wakefield
You know I'm all about the stats but this week they make good reading, especially when talking about attitude

As a team STs beat us in every stat, except goals and penalties.
More carries, more metres, more tackles more tries, way more off loads, but we stuck in there.

Individually our forwards worked really hard

Arona made 42 tackles missing 1and carried the ball 14 times. making him top in both those stats for Wakefield forwards (average gain was 6.21 metres which is pretty good going up the middle
Ashurst was next in tackles with 36 but had little running opportunity with 9 carries
Huby made 30 tackles and missed 0......that is an excellent stat for a front rower. He hits hard too. He was next after Arona in carries with 12 but made more yards averaging 6.5
Sio was a welcome return with 30 tackles and no misses. Carried the ball 9 times but average gain was 5.11
Walker 24 tackles with 1 miss. Not as much time with the ball so only 8 carries
Batchelor was a surprise for me as I knew he was a great runner but he made 23 tackles and missed none! Only 4 carries though. We needed to get him the ball out wide.
Fifita made 21 tackles and again missed none. only 5 carries which surprises me, but he made an average of 10 metres each time.
Kirmond had less time on the field but made 16 tackles with no misses. 10 carries but only 4 metres each one.


Finn and Wood did pretty well too with 24 tackles and 29 tackles respectively, both missing too.

The number of players with zero misses is excellent. And among the big men too.

We have a good pack there. The SR will get more running chances in the dry.
Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:33 pm
jakeyg95
Posts: 264
Huby has been excellent so far and will probably be even better in the dry once we can utilise his passing game.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:08 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Posts: 1193
Dont agree with the fact of England and Allgoid struggling.

England as I said was head and shoulders above our other front rowers last year.

I will be honest here with Allgood. I saw a few Hull KR games last year and he didnt stand out. I thought their best forward waa Greenwood. He but in some real big hits on Boxing Day and in the early exchanges in the friendly against Cas.

My four first choice props would be England, Huby, Allgood and Fifita.

What I will say about Walker and Hirst is that I feel they have both made the step up which will bode well later in the season if the first choice props need a rest.

I havent mentioned Arona, as I think he provides cover both in the front and back row, probably a better fit at 13.

All in all, these selection headaches are good for the team.
