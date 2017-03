bellycouldtackle wrote: Huby was my man of the match, boy did he make some hard yards tonight , Walker was tough as well especially as he was a very late call up, and what about Batchelors for rate in defence - awesome ; Kirmond has his best game in three years

Huby has been a great signing, hasn't had a bad game yet.Fafita also looks more stable, actually though he was being persecuted by Childs last night.Also like Walker (a lot) - looks like England and Allgood will struggle and poor old Hirst might not get a look in which is a good thing (no disrespect to those players)