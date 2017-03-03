Huby was my man of the match, boy did he make some hard yards tonight , Walker was tough as well especially as he was a very late call up, and what about Batchelors for rate in defence - awesome ; Kirmond has his best game in three years
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, AKA kellyseye, alegend, bonaire, Bull Mania, captaincaveman, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, Hank Moody, JBURT82, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, MashPotatoes, musson, newgroundb4wakey, Piratezeek, pocket 4's, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rlfan, Saddened!, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, TheButcher, vastman, wakeytrin, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 437 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}