|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1587
Location: wakefield
|
As a fan it would be great to have someone in our team with the same attitude that Gale showed last night. His side were 50 odd points up, couple of minutes left in the match, Leeds score a try. Gale gets the Cas players together behind the sticks and gives them a public bollocking.
Now some of you experienced coaches on here will say that its just show and does not effect the attitude of the team. As a fan I would love to see this type of approach adopted by a Trinity player or two. Now I know that Kirkmond is the Captain and we therefore have no chance of seeing him openly rallying his troops onto better things but could someone else just step up to the plate, Gale is not the Captain at Cas. When we concede all I see is our players slump down in the dumps and wait for the water carrier to come on and have a quiet chat with them.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:54 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 14
|
You see the same desire and attitude with all the top teams, and until Wakey have someone who will do that and get a grip of the lads then we're not going to see their full potential as a team. I think the individual players Wakey have got make for an excellent squad, but they need some serious work on getting that on field attitude right before they become an excellent team. They need a charismatic leader who will drag their heads back up when they drop, and someone who will keep pushing them even when they're on top
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:00 pm
|
cocker
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2006 5:48 pm
Posts: 400
|
This to me is our main problem now.....a leader / leaders on the pitch. Some-one who will rattle a few cages when needed and like-wise a cool, strong ,calm influence when needed too. Twice we have been in great position to win matches but did.t have the "nous" to do so.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:26 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2006 2:11 am
Posts: 553
|
Watch the hull highlights back.
Williams gives Bishop and Lyne a good rollocking when the former drops the ball for their winner.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:29 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 14
|
gowerthegroap wrote:
Watch the hull highlights back.
Williams gives Bishop and Lyne a good rollocking when the former drops the ball for their winner.
It needs to be constant, hopefully between Williams and Grix they will manage to gee the team up and rollock them when they make mistakes, and Kirmo can be the sane person on the field to deal with the officials
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:07 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1587
Location: wakefield
|
Great to see Grix laying down the law at half time in the team huddle . Exactly what I love to see . Passion , desire , team spirit goes a long way . Excellent attitude tonight .
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:36 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 14
|
I agree, tonight showed the perfect mix of passion and belief, as well as control. They managed that game excellently and I'm sure will hold their heads high heading into next week
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:50 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9004
Location: wakefield
|
Grix is that guy for us.
Whether he has the title or not he's our best captain.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:54 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 359
|
I have to admit I was scratching my chin when we signed Grix but he's been MOM in all 3 games so far. Superb display again.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:00 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1986
|
Huby seemed to be quite animated in the pre match huddle.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, AKA kellyseye, alegend, Bluedog Reborn, captaincaveman, coco the fullback, djcool, djhudds, Dreaminblacknwhite, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, fun time frankie, Hank Moody, hazzard, jakeyg95, JBURT82, Joe Banjo, Kenny236, King Street Cat, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, musson, newgroundb4wakey, Piratezeek, pocket 4's, PopTart, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rlfan, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, TheButcher, tigertot, Tricky2309, vastman, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Yosemite Sam and 491 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}