As a fan it would be great to have someone in our team with the same attitude that Gale showed last night. His side were 50 odd points up, couple of minutes left in the match, Leeds score a try. Gale gets the Cas players together behind the sticks and gives them a public bollocking.

Now some of you experienced coaches on here will say that its just show and does not effect the attitude of the team. As a fan I would love to see this type of approach adopted by a Trinity player or two. Now I know that Kirkmond is the Captain and we therefore have no chance of seeing him openly rallying his troops onto better things but could someone else just step up to the plate, Gale is not the Captain at Cas. When we concede all I see is our players slump down in the dumps and wait for the water carrier to come on and have a quiet chat with them.