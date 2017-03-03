|
Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
|
GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00
GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
|
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:25 pm
|
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 6991
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
|
Fierce local derby.
Wont be pretty and I will be very very noisy at the away end.
Wigan 48. Leigh 12
Att 18500
4 red cards !
|
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.
A wind up merchant but a good lad.
:lol:[/quote]
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]
OOpps - nowt changes !!
[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:02 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4086
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
Morgan Escare could make the difference.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:49 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17755
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Morgan Escare could make the difference.
Had a solid game. Been pleasantly surprised with his start to the season. We need to give him a contract extension as soon as possible before he gets snapped up by someone else!
|
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA
WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017
SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016
CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013
LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012
ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015
BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012
CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:30 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1360
|
Outplayed by the Pies, both teams shocking with ball in hand & the Hunch Back of Oldham did his best to only give us 6 or 7 at best instead of the 10.
Didn't see anything to suggest Wigan were World beaters or Leigh whipping boys either.
I think/know that Wigan had the edge on pace & game management, kicking game especially, 2 drop goal attempts 1st half though .... seriously.
How did Gelling stay on the pitch after deliberately kicking a ball on to stop play when Wigan were defending their 20 ? The most obvious professional foul play to stop the game & buy time for their defensive line to get set, should have been in the bin.
Having said all that, I don't think we ever looked like scoring, to much cheaply coughed up ball, especially 1st/2nd tackle on attack within Wigans 30.
We live, we learn.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:46 am
|
Joined: Sun May 19, 2013 8:09 pm
Posts: 793
|
Think 12-0 would have been a truer reflection of this awful game, when we (Leigh)had the ball, I was so bored.....'one man rugby/crap kicking game' Zzzzzz
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 2:15 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2589
Location: Serpo
|
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:46 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 976
|
terrykelly wrote:
Think 12-0 would have been a truer reflection of this awful game, when we (Leigh)had the ball, I was so bored.....'one man rugby/crap kicking game' Zzzzzz
Completely agree terry , while it was a 6 point game I was ' OK ' with conservative possession/field position play , once it went to 12 we should have opened up and chanced our arm
Bottom line is we are a SL team and we have to start believing it and fearing nobody , we don't know where or when our wins will come , so every game is a win if we believe we can do it , it really is that simple
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, BiltonRobin, Bull Mania, cas all the way, cravenpark1, dboy, Fr13daY, Google Adsense [Bot], jimlav, Khlav Kalash, Lockers700, Orrell Lad, Two Points, upthecats, wakeyrule, Willzay and 175 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
c}