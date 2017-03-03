WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:30 am
Marvin User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."

Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:25 pm
Snowy User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 6991
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
Fierce local derby.

Wont be pretty and I will be very very noisy at the away end.

Wigan 48. Leigh 12
Att 18500
4 red cards !
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]

Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:02 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4085
Location: Carcassonne, France
Morgan Escare could make the difference.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:49 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17755
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Morgan Escare could make the difference.



Had a solid game. Been pleasantly surprised with his start to the season. We need to give him a contract extension as soon as possible before he gets snapped up by someone else!
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:30 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1360
Outplayed by the Pies, both teams shocking with ball in hand & the Hunch Back of Oldham did his best to only give us 6 or 7 at best instead of the 10.

Didn't see anything to suggest Wigan were World beaters or Leigh whipping boys either.

I think/know that Wigan had the edge on pace & game management, kicking game especially, 2 drop goal attempts 1st half though .... seriously.

How did Gelling stay on the pitch after deliberately kicking a ball on to stop play when Wigan were defending their 20 ? The most obvious professional foul play to stop the game & buy time for their defensive line to get set, should have been in the bin.

Having said all that, I don't think we ever looked like scoring, to much cheaply coughed up ball, especially 1st/2nd tackle on attack within Wigans 30.

We live, we learn.

Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:46 am
terrykelly User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 19, 2013 8:09 pm
Posts: 791
Think 12-0 would have been a truer reflection of this awful game, when we (Leigh)had the ball, I was so bored.....'one man rugby/crap kicking game' Zzzzzz

