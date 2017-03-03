Outplayed by the Pies, both teams shocking with ball in hand & the Hunch Back of Oldham did his best to only give us 6 or 7 at best instead of the 10.



Didn't see anything to suggest Wigan were World beaters or Leigh whipping boys either.



I think/know that Wigan had the edge on pace & game management, kicking game especially, 2 drop goal attempts 1st half though .... seriously.



How did Gelling stay on the pitch after deliberately kicking a ball on to stop play when Wigan were defending their 20 ? The most obvious professional foul play to stop the game & buy time for their defensive line to get set, should have been in the bin.



Having said all that, I don't think we ever looked like scoring, to much cheaply coughed up ball, especially 1st/2nd tackle on attack within Wigans 30.



We live, we learn.