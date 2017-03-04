caslad75 wrote:
Thats the sad state of our officials Vasty. Even I screamed Penalty Try at the TV as it happened, was plain to see in full speed as it happened. How KC can dispute it is beyond me. No way was it a 50/50 call, penalty try all day long for me. Well done Trinity on the win. Just one question; Why, given the conditions, didn't you start with Finn? He's perfect for controlling a game in those conditions. Miller looks more of a 'dry track' player, and when Finn came on the stability of the team looked far better and more controlled. Only my opinion, but I have a feeling Vasty will agree with me?
I think its because Finn is similar in style of play to Williams, Miller adds that bit of off the cuff unpredictability to our game.
There was a discussion on the Wakey board about this before the game, but even when Miller isn't at his best, he's the kind of player who can produce something from nothing. I like starting him and having Finn to come on and operate out of DH or get a bit more structure when required.