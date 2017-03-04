caslad75 wrote: Thats the sad state of our officials Vasty. Even I screamed Penalty Try at the TV as it happened, was plain to see in full speed as it happened. How KC can dispute it is beyond me. No way was it a 50/50 call, penalty try all day long for me. Well done Trinity on the win. Just one question; Why, given the conditions, didn't you start with Finn? He's perfect for controlling a game in those conditions. Miller looks more of a 'dry track' player, and when Finn came on the stability of the team looked far better and more controlled. Only my opinion, but I have a feeling Vasty will agree with me?

I agree 100%, Fin is the right man for these conditions.Miller is a great player who is lethal on firm pitches. He'll always score but he lacks the creativity and game management required for these games.That said he did nothing wrong yesterday and I don't think any other player would have forced that penalty try. It's a tricky one but my biggest fear is him getting an injured and then not being available for the games where he really will be vital. People will say you can't wrap player up in cotton wool and they have a point but when you have a more suitable player available why not play the odds.