The Devil's Advocate wrote: I enjoyed that game, obviously because my team actually won, but the fact it could go either way until the last minute.



Whilst last night, although it was a joy to see some of Cas's try's, the contest (let's call it a contest) was decidedly awful.



I had to laugh at Eddie early on, when he was going on about the conditions / pitch, I'm of an age that I still enjoy watching a game in atrocious conditions.



Yes, I'm a luddite, but at least I've seen us beat the Aussies, coincidentally when we played winter rugby.



Oh, & the Miller try at the end, it may just be the persecuted sole in me but, I half expected Child just to wave play on, & give St's a seven tackle set.

Seems a bit pathetic to claim to be happy at your own teams victory only to slag off there effort and ability in the same breath - still a free country.What I can't accept is this blatant attempt to rewrite history. I to remember these games in the winter season with driving rain and heavy pitches. What I remember is a game where it was five drives and a kick in the hope of a contested scrum - not a pass in sight. I remember it taking 10-20 minutes before the play changed halves! I remember constant knock on, not from passes but most often at the PTB. I don't ever remember movements as swift and as skilful as that which bought about MCB try. I remember players like John Glancy and he was pretty typical who never passed a ball in their entire career let alone in poor conditions. I certainly don't recall skill levels on show that matched those I saw yesterday in what was an average kind of game for the conditions.All I can assume is that you've taking twenty seasons of such games and condensed them into a twenty minute highlight package because what you describe never existed. What beating the Aussies has to do with it god only knows.You're not a luddite in this regard, what you are is a fantasist but luckily you'll find plenty of friends on here.