knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Who is going to take the reins is another Q the Saints board would need to ask.
They'll probably get until 7 games in and see how things are then before they decide but I can imagine there are some serious discussions going on and KC's ears will be red hot...lol
So that's why he wears those ridiculous headphones.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.
The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.
No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.
i reckon with matty smith being out, it will be the only thing saving cunninghams' bacon atm
I enjoyed that game, obviously because my team actually won, but the fact it could go either way until the last minute.
Whilst last night, although it was a joy to see some of Cas's try's, the contest (let's call it a contest) was decidedly awful.
I had to laugh at Eddie early on, when he was going on about the conditions / pitch, I'm of an age that I still enjoy watching a game in atrocious conditions.
Yes, I'm a luddite, but at least I've seen us beat the Aussies, coincidentally when we played winter rugby.
Oh, & the Miller try at the end, it may just be the persecuted sole in me but, I half expected Child just to wave play on, & give St's a seven tackle set.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.
The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.
No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.
Snowy
No, it looked a fair Penalty try to me.
God knows what the Saints player was doing !!
Seems a bit pathetic to claim to be happy at your own teams victory only to slag off there effort and ability in the same breath - still a free country.
What I can't accept is this blatant attempt to rewrite history. I to remember these games in the winter season with driving rain and heavy pitches. What I remember is a game where it was five drives and a kick in the hope of a contested scrum - not a pass in sight. I remember it taking 10-20 minutes before the play changed halves! I remember constant knock on, not from passes but most often at the PTB. I don't ever remember movements as swift and as skilful as that which bought about MCB try. I remember players like John Glancy and he was pretty typical who never passed a ball in their entire career let alone in poor conditions. I certainly don't recall skill levels on show that matched those I saw yesterday in what was an average kind of game for the conditions.
All I can assume is that you've taking twenty seasons of such games and condensed them into a twenty minute highlight package because what you describe never existed. What beating the Aussies has to do with it god only knows.
You're not a luddite in this regard, what you are is a fantasist but luckily you'll find plenty of friends on here.
Very simple explanation. Apart from the obvious panic reaction which you'd expect...
In a non Sky game no way would that have been given especially by that ape in a suit Childs.
Even on SKY with Bentman in the seat it was a 50/50 at best.
Basically the player had far more chance of getting away with a blatant foul than Miller not scoring, hence a no brainer he had to give it a blast.
