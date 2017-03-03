I enjoyed that game, obviously because my team actually won, but the fact it could go either way until the last minute.



Whilst last night, although it was a joy to see some of Cas's try's, the contest (let's call it a contest) was decidedly awful.



I had to laugh at Eddie early on, when he was going on about the conditions / pitch, I'm of an age that I still enjoy watching a game in atrocious conditions.



Yes, I'm a luddite, but at least I've seen us beat the Aussies, coincidentally when we played winter rugby.



Oh, & the Miller try at the end, it may just be the persecuted sole in me but, I half expected Child just to wave play on, & give St's a seven tackle set.