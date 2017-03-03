knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Who is going to take the reins is another Q the Saints board would need to ask.
They'll probably get until 7 games in and see how things are then before they decide but I can imagine there are some serious discussions going on and KC's ears will be red hot...lol
So that's why he wears those ridiculous headphones.