GAME ON : St. Helens v Wakefield Trinity Wildcats - 20:00:00
GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:32 pm
Its throwing it down in St Helens at the moment, so I expect Saintzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz tactics to be three drives and a kick. Saying that, it would be the same tactics under Cunningham if it was bone dry. They really are a bore to watch, ZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:12 pm
Look that's not enya wrote:
Its throwing it down in St Helens at the moment, so I expect Saintzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz tactics to be three drives and a kick. Saying that, it would be the same tactics under Cunningham if it was bone dry. They really are a bore to watch, ZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
Oh dear.
In all seriousness, without their first choice halves, Saints may struggle to create too much (I hope) but, Wakefield havent done too much damage to the scoreboard in their first 2 games either so, expect a close game 16 - 12 but, it could be in either direction and the weather isn't going to help.
Both sides will drive it up the middle and the game will probably be decided by the man in the middle.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:52 pm
It's not going to be a classic that's something i can guarantee. I was really surprised when i saw how many times Sky had chosen Saints to be on the box. They are as dull as wigan, but don't win as many Trophies.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:35 pm
Thats a great finish in these conditions
Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:59 pm
I'm watching a very grainy picture with the sound off whilst listening to Wigan/Leigh. Wakefield seem to have had the vast majority of the field position and look good value for their lead.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:04 pm
Theodore Fages has been very good for Saints with his passing and kicking game. Plus he has done more than his share of tackling.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:25 pm
Some really dubious calls from child have got saints back in this.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:32 pm
Saints are clueless in attack
