GAME ON : St. Helens v Wakefield Trinity Wildcats - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:30 am
Marvin
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
GAME ON : St. Helens v Wakefield Trinity Wildcats - 20:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Wakefield Trinity Wildcats - 20:0

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:32 pm
Look that's not enya

Joined: Thu Dec 18, 2014 2:33 am
Posts: 55
Its throwing it down in St Helens at the moment, so I expect Saintzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz tactics to be three drives and a kick. Saying that, it would be the same tactics under Cunningham if it was bone dry. They really are a bore to watch, ZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Wakefield Trinity Wildcats - 20:0

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:12 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7556
Look that's not enya wrote:
Its throwing it down in St Helens at the moment, so I expect Saintzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz tactics to be three drives and a kick. Saying that, it would be the same tactics under Cunningham if it was bone dry. They really are a bore to watch, ZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.


Oh dear.

In all seriousness, without their first choice halves, Saints may struggle to create too much (I hope) but, Wakefield havent done too much damage to the scoreboard in their first 2 games either so, expect a close game 16 - 12 but, it could be in either direction and the weather isn't going to help.
Both sides will drive it up the middle and the game will probably be decided by the man in the middle.

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Wakefield Trinity Wildcats - 20:0

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:52 pm
Look that's not enya

Joined: Thu Dec 18, 2014 2:33 am
Posts: 55
It's not going to be a classic that's something i can guarantee. I was really surprised when i saw how many times Sky had chosen Saints to be on the box. They are as dull as wigan, but don't win as many Trophies.

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Wakefield Trinity Wildcats - 20:0

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:35 pm
caslad75
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 307
Location: derbyshire
Thats a great finish in these conditions

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Wakefield Trinity Wildcats - 20:0

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:59 pm
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2214
I'm watching a very grainy picture with the sound off whilst listening to Wigan/Leigh. Wakefield seem to have had the vast majority of the field position and look good value for their lead.

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Wakefield Trinity Wildcats - 20:0

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:04 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4083
Location: Carcassonne, France
Theodore Fages has been very good for Saints with his passing and kicking game. Plus he has done more than his share of tackling.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Wakefield Trinity Wildcats - 20:0

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:25 pm
barham red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4868
Some really dubious calls from child have got saints back in this.

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Wakefield Trinity Wildcats - 20:0

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:32 pm
caslad75
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 307
Location: derbyshire
Saints are clueless in attack

Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, barham red, BD20Cougar, Bramley Dog, caslad75, craig hkr, duke street 10, HKRYorkie, Iggy79, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Kevin Turvey, King Street Cat, Mable_Syrup, Mark_W, Milly, MollySylphrena, moto748, Rob from Erith, roopy, rugbyleague88, the artist, Tron and 168 guests

c}