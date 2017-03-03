Look that's not enya wrote: Its throwing it down in St Helens at the moment, so I expect Saintzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz tactics to be three drives and a kick. Saying that, it would be the same tactics under Cunningham if it was bone dry. They really are a bore to watch, ZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.

Oh dear.In all seriousness, without their first choice halves, Saints may struggle to create too much (I hope) but, Wakefield havent done too much damage to the scoreboard in their first 2 games either so, expect a close game 16 - 12 but, it could be in either direction and the weather isn't going to help.Both sides will drive it up the middle and the game will probably be decided by the man in the middle.