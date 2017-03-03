TOMCAT wrote:

WTF. I don't expect GH to roll over, I expected vague promises. But it seems that we are back to the full on denial and blame everything other than the quality of the squad and the lack of effective leadership. I was gutted last night but this "statement" is far far worse. I fear this season may be worse than last.

I have searched for the other article but have been unable to find it ( YEP) Before the season started GH did an interview/ wrote/ sent a piece in....the gist or my interpretation of it was that Leeds could not have another season like last...that the performance would be monitored and if bad would be reviewed mid season.Taking the speech you quoted .... Whilst I note he says we will not be recruiting anymore players... at least ,however small there is the vague hope that should a player become available then we will get him...that is the way things have been conducted recently...Since as Cronulla lost and our desperate for a hooker then maybe he could do a swap for another player ..though my preference would have been for the money..Whilst he says he has faith in the coach.... I will take this line" AT THIS EARLY STAGE OF THE SEASON EVERYONE IN THE ORGANISATION IS NOW UNDER PRESSURE TO REACT ACCORDINGLY .” For me that is now on record ..if the players, coaches do not change results then something has to change....don't see any other way of interpreting that.Except that GH has a habit of contradicting himself. e.g. when in charge of what was Leeds Carnegie he wanted to ring fence the premiership ..he felt Super league was the perfect template of how a sport should be run....so I was surprised that he backed the new format...though perhaps the other stance suited at the time.Anyway I know he keeps his cards close to his chest.....so I for now will give benefit of doubt if things continue to spiral he will act to stop it.