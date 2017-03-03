WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Not a word from the club!

Re: Not a word from the club!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:38 pm
craigizzard wrote:
"Not many coaches could have got through last year"

No, because every other coach at an equivalent club in professional sport would have been fired for that level of attainment.


Beat me to it.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Not a word from the club!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:43 pm
Aye, Leicester city just sacked a man who pulled off a miricale last year.I didn't agree with it but last year is last year, you can't live in the past forever. Mac got one years grace which he was amazingly lucky to get but no signs point to things improving whatsoever. Crazy just to let another season drift along in hope again imo but it seems that will be the way from GH's response.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Not a word from the club!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:44 pm
GH and Mr Caddick came in and saved the club and put it on a sound footing.I bet if it were up for sale now there would be more than one or two good potential owners putting in bids
shithead

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:47 pm
I wander if Phil Clarke has recovered yet. He was so excited at Leeds getting thrashed he sounded like he creamed his pants several times

Re: shithead

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:08 pm
shithead wrote:
I wander if Phil Clarke has recovered yet. He was so excited at Leeds getting thrashed he sounded like he creamed his pants several times



I imagine he spent the day relaxing at home watching a re-run of the sky coverage.

I expect he will have donned his scrum cap and his shoulder pads followed by the norweb shirt and then indulged in vigorous pleasure of the Palm surrounded by a sea of soiled kleenex emitting the occasional highly pitched squeal of "yes minikin, yes"

Re: shithead

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:11 pm
shithead wrote:
I wander if Phil Clarke has recovered yet. He was so excited at Leeds getting thrashed he sounded like he creamed his pants several times


I heard staff at the Mendahose Jungle found an empty husk of a man stuck to the seat in one of the cubicles of the gents this morning. :thumb:

Re: Not a word from the club!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:00 pm
Is there a cashflow issue? Does anybody with experience fancy having a butchers at Leeds latest accounts and see if anything looks odd? Nothing seems to explain the lack of investment vs amount of income.

Re: Not a word from the club!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:45 pm
TOMCAT wrote:

WTF. I don't expect GH to roll over, I expected vague promises. But it seems that we are back to the full on denial and blame everything other than the quality of the squad and the lack of effective leadership. I was gutted last night but this "statement" is far far worse. I fear this season may be worse than last.



I have searched for the other article but have been unable to find it ( YEP) Before the season started GH did an interview/ wrote/ sent a piece in....the gist or my interpretation of it was that Leeds could not have another season like last...that the performance would be monitored and if bad would be reviewed mid season.

Taking the speech you quoted .... Whilst I note he says we will not be recruiting anymore players... at least ,however small there is the vague hope that should a player become available then we will get him...that is the way things have been conducted recently...Since as Cronulla lost and our desperate for a hooker then maybe he could do a swap for another player ..though my preference would have been for the money..

Whilst he says he has faith in the coach.... I will take this line

" AT THIS EARLY STAGE OF THE SEASON EVERYONE IN THE ORGANISATION IS NOW UNDER PRESSURE TO REACT ACCORDINGLY .” For me that is now on record ..if the players, coaches do not change results then something has to change....don't see any other way of interpreting that.

Except that GH has a habit of contradicting himself. e.g. when in charge of what was Leeds Carnegie he wanted to ring fence the premiership ..he felt Super league was the perfect template of how a sport should be run....so I was surprised that he backed the new format...though perhaps the other stance suited at the time.

Anyway I know he keeps his cards close to his chest.....so I for now will give benefit of doubt if things continue to spiral he will act to stop it.

Re: Not a word from the club!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:01 pm
[quote="Biff Tannen"]Huddersfield are as bad as us and that is a must win both sides will be targeting. I can't see us getting anything from the other three and it could get messy again in one or two of them.

We had 9 first teamers out due to injury, what was Rhinos excuse.
Re: Not a word from the club!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:08 pm
[quote="Giantscorpio"]

We had a fair few out too but if you want to compare injury lists again and use that as an excuse then fair enough.the truth is both teams are sh**e and it is a big game now at the bottom end of the league.
c}