|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1344
|
blah blah b;ah blah, injuries best side on the field etr etr.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:15 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 194
|
I preferred it when the club hadn't released a statement
At least there was hope that they were looking to address the problems instead of blaming injuries.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:26 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 29, 2011 1:09 pm
Posts: 298
|
No change in playing or coaching personnel and our tactic is to hope things get better when players come back off injury. Sounds alot like last year that saw us dead last until Segeyaro saved our season.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:54 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4819
Location: Hill Valley
|
We badly miss those sat in the stands the likes of Ferres and Galloway 'the leadership group' geez grasping at straws there even for you Gary.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:56 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 627
|
Reading that interview maybe GH should go aswell he's far too close to Mc.D if he aint gonna pull the trigger.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:05 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3698
|
"Not many coaches could have got through last year"
No, because every other coach at an equivalent club in professional sport would have been fired for that level of attainment.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:27 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 140
|
Injuries eh! What complete bo11ocks. Instead of sacking the coach and improving the team you decided we'd have a squad of 30 rather than 25 so don't use that excuse.
Problem is 20 of them are championship level. It's time you took your trophy photos off your bedroom wall and concentrated on rebuilding the embarrassing set-up we currently have or take your hook.
In a way I'm glad it's Catalans next week so when it inevitably goes wrong again with no away supporters he can hear us.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:29 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 25, 2002 10:19 pm
Posts: 588
Location: Bradford 6 ( Bandit country )
|
It's about time GH stood up to be counted , last night's carnage has been coming for a while , and he has been asleep at the wheel . We all accepted that the achievements of the ageing squad in 2015 was nothing short of remarkable , but the way he has overseen the ongoing transition has been shocking , in fact it smacks of abject mismanagement at boardroom level .
If he thinks the replacements he brought in were good enough to sustain the club as a major force he is sadly delusional .
McDermott shoulders his share of the blame rightly so , and maybe he has run his course at Leeds and a new voice is needed in the dressing room , but for a CEO to allow this to happen on his watch is criminal .
|
" Nothings changed for all the deaths or their ideas created,
its just the same fascistic games but the rules arent clearly stated
nothings really different , all governments the same ,
they can call it freedom , but slavery is the game "
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:35 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1633
Location: Happy Valley
|
THERE WILL be no knee-jerk reaction to Leeds Rhinos’ worst Super League defeat. Chief executive Gary Hetherington described the 66-10 loss at Castleford Tigers as “embarrassing” and admitted everybody at the club is now under pressure.
But he rejected the possibility of signings to strengthen the squad and gave no indication he is considering a change of coach.
The Rhinos have endured a nightmare first half against a red hot Castleford side with winger Greg Minikin crossing for a hat trick
The result on Thursday night was Leeds’ biggest margin of defeat in Super League and the most points scored against them since Wigan won 68-14 at Central Park in August, 1996.
“No Super League team should concede 12 tries,” Hetherington said.
“It was an embarrassing experience for all our fans, players and coaching staff.
“Without taking anything away from Castleford, who were very good and have been so far this season, we were really poor from start to finish.
“We didn’t compete in any phase of the game.”
Hetherington added: “We had a shocking week with senior players dropping out of the team leading up to the game, but those who did play could have and should have done better.
“It was a significant defeat which we need to reflect on, then bounce back for next Friday against Catalans Dragons.
“At this early stage of the season everyone in the organisation is now under pressure to react accordingly.”
It was an embarrassing experience for all our fans, players and coaching staff. Everyone in the organisation is now under pressure to react accordingly.
Leeds Rhinos’ chief executive, Gary Hetherington.
McDermott has been coach of Rhinos since 2011, leading them to three Super League Grand Final triumphs, two Challenge Cup wins and the league leaders’ shield - including the treble two years ago.
Rhinos stuck with him last year when Leeds finished ninth and failed to qualify for the play-offs for the first time and it seems that will not change.
Pressed about McDermott’s future, Hetherington said: “There is constant pressure on the coaching staff and all the players and that’s why you have to employ people who can manage that and do their job well.
“Brian McDermott has always been strong at times of adversity. Not many coaches could have got through last year.
“He showed his strength through a long period of time and we need our senior players to be strong - and to be back on the field as soon as possible.”
Illness, suspension and injury meant Rhinos faced Tigers without Rob Burrow, Mitch Garbutt, Carl Ablett, Stevie Ward and Jamie Jones-Buchanan from the team which beat Salford six days earlier.
Hetherington said Rhinos’ squad is “strong, given a reasonable number of injuries”, but the loss of so many senior players was a major blow.
“We were already without Brett Ferres and Keith Galloway, so most of our senior leadership group, at this early stage of the season, was sat on the sidelines,” he said.
“It is crucial we get as many of those players back and as quickly as possible. At times like this you are looking to your leadership group, but most of them were unavailable.
“Those who are there have got to step up and take on the challenge, because Super League is such a tough, unforgiving competition.
“That’s a reason rather than an excuse, Cas were exceptional, but even so no Super League team should concede 12 tries - it was desperately disappointing and embarrassing for us all.”
Asked if players could be brought in from other clubs, Hetherington insisted: “At this stage of the season you aren’t going to get somebody who will improve your team unless he’s had a fall out [with his club].”
WTF. I don't expect GH to roll over, I expected vague promises. But it seems that we are back to the full on denial and blame everything other than the quality of the squad and the lack of effective leadership. I was gutted last night but this "statement" is far far worse. I fear this season may be worse than last.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Anita Madigan, Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, Cbr1000rr, cheekydiddles, craigizzard, dodger666, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fallon, FlyingRhinos, Frosties., GeoffRoebuck, Google Adsense [Bot], Hutchyfromcas, illy, Jamie101, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, Kenny236, Leeds Thirteen, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, MarioRugby, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Maverick Rhino, McFc, Middleton_Loiner, Rammer, RHINO-MARK, rhinos12497, rodhutch, rodney_trotter, rollin thunder, runningman29, Saint_Claire, simon_tem, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 535 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}