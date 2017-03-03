No change in playing or coaching personnel and our tactic is to hope things get better when players come back off injury. Sounds alot like last year that saw us dead last until Segeyaro saved our season.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: _dyl_, ant1, Backwoodsman, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], Bramley Dog, brooklands tap room, Bullseye, Cbr1000rr, cheekydiddles, D4mo78, dodger666, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FGB, finglas, FoxyRhino, G1, Godiswithers, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, illy, leedsnsouths, Mark Laurie, Middleton_Loiner, mrpurfect, Rammer, Red Mug 2, rodhutch, rollin thunder, sarge1, Seth, tad rhino, tenerifeRhino, ThePrinter, tomlufc, WF Rhino, woolly07 and 603 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}