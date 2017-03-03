|
|
Almost lunch time after probably one of the most abject performances in recent memory and not one word or apology from anyone at the club.
Have we given up from top to bottom! Is the club happy with middle 8's ?
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:17 am
|
|
Apparently we weren't far away first half, but managed to ship 30 points, so it's not all bad
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:18 am
|
|
tenerifeRhino wrote:
Almost lunch time after probably one of the most abject performances in recent memory and not one word or apology from anyone at the club.
Have we given up from top to bottom! Is the club happy with middle 8's ?
What are you expecting? An apology? A manufactured statement to the effect of "we will train harder, we won't let this happen again" type nonsense?
Leeds have dished out some hammerings to other clubs over the recent seasons, you would not expect a club statement after every poor results.
Leeds are no longer a shoe in for top 4 (possibly even top
. Just deal with it.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:22 am
|
|
Coxy wrote:
Apparently we weren't far away first half, but managed to ship 30 points, so it's not all bad
Heaven help us when we are really bad!
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:29 am
|
|
Please don't say we can get worse, i dont know what's more worrying, that fact or that we trained all week apparently to nullify cas's set patterns and this was the outcome
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:52 pm
|
|
The letter is in the post!
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:53 pm
|
|
With Catalan, Huddersfield, Wire and Pie eaters coming up, ------- Where is our next win going to come from - Not in the next 4 weeks based on last nights rabbits in headlights game
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:01 pm
|
|
Homer Simpson wrote:
With Catalan, Huddersfield, Wire and Pie eaters coming up, ------- Where is our next win going to come from - Not in the next 4 weeks based on last nights rabbits in headlights game
Huddersfield are as bad as us and that is a must win both sides will be targeting. I can't see us getting anything from the other three and it could get messy again in one or two of them.
|
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Bal, Biff Tannen, BraddersFC, BRK, C O Jones, cheekydiddles, coco the fullback, Coxy, craigizzard, Damo-Leeds, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, finglas, Fozzysalforddevil, freddyfox73, Gallanteer, Gotcha, Hasbag, Homer Simpson, Hutchyfromcas, Jrrhino, JTB, jus@casvegas, krisleeds, Lebron James, Les Norton, loiner81, Nothus, Piratezeek, RHINO-MARK, RhinoLaney, rhinos12497, Rhinoshaund III, Rogues Gallery, rollin thunder, Saint_Claire, Sensei-Bull, Seth, Simeon Stylites, Smew, StuMain, Superted, The Magic Rat, theblondebomber, thepimp007, ThePrinter, tigertot, TOMCAT, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 737 guests
|
