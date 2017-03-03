|
|
Almost lunch time after probably one of the most abject performances in recent memory and not one word or apology from anyone at the club.
Have we given up from top to bottom! Is the club happy with middle 8's ?
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:17 am
|
|
Apparently we weren't far away first half, but managed to ship 30 points, so it's not all bad
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:18 am
|
|
tenerifeRhino wrote:
Almost lunch time after probably one of the most abject performances in recent memory and not one word or apology from anyone at the club.
Have we given up from top to bottom! Is the club happy with middle 8's ?
What are you expecting? An apology? A manufactured statement to the effect of "we will train harder, we won't let this happen again" type nonsense?
Leeds have dished out some hammerings to other clubs over the recent seasons, you would not expect a club statement after every poor results.
Leeds are no longer a shoe in for top 4 (possibly even top
. Just deal with it.
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:22 am
|
|
Coxy wrote:
Apparently we weren't far away first half, but managed to ship 30 points, so it's not all bad
Heaven help us when we are really bad!
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:29 am
|
|
Please don't say we can get worse, i dont know what's more worrying, that fact or that we trained all week apparently to nullify cas's set patterns and this was the outcome
|
|
