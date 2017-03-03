tenerifeRhino wrote: Almost lunch time after probably one of the most abject performances in recent memory and not one word or apology from anyone at the club.



Have we given up from top to bottom! Is the club happy with middle 8's ?

What are you expecting? An apology? A manufactured statement to the effect of "we will train harder, we won't let this happen again" type nonsense?Leeds have dished out some hammerings to other clubs over the recent seasons, you would not expect a club statement after every poor results.Leeds are no longer a shoe in for top 4 (possibly even top. Just deal with it.