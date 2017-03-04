For me my NRL affiliation is as important as my UK one. I have supported Newcastle Knights since I started watching Aussie footy in 1991. Seen them in the flesh twice, once in Newcastle once in the worst World Challenge game at Huddersfield! From five drives and a kick through the magic of the Johns brothers to the collapse of the Club thanks to Nathan Tinkler I will always follow the Knights. Wooden spoon again this year I'm sure but we have more chance of being NRL premiers in the next 10 years than any Super League team today outside the usual suspects!